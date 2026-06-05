CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,258 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $17,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Explore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Explore Capital Management LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,982 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $197,018,000 after acquiring an additional 163,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Equifax by 6.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $701,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $171.17 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.47 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.67.

View Our Latest Report on EFX

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $426,899.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $6,515,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 271,730 shares in the company, valued at $46,846,252. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

See Also

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