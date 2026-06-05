CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Equinix were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $1,089.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,056.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $912.41. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,224 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,085.23, for a total value of $5,669,241.52. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,145.10. This trade represents a 41.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 11,053 shares of company stock worth $11,569,731 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,020.00 to $1,109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,143.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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