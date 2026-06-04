CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 159,204 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134,522 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 159,204 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after purchasing an additional 670,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $627,502,000 after purchasing an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $555,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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