CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,162 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in IDEX were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company's stock.

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IDEX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IEX opened at $215.48 on Monday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $223.85. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $205.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. IDEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on IEX

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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