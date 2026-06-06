CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.59 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,944 shares of company stock valued at $387,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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