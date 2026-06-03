CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $127.04 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 79,110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Mastercard were worth $127,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank upgraded Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of MA opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $477.68 and a 52 week high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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