CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $15.60 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,238 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $99,922,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 980,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,086,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This trade represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman purchased 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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