CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $178.37 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,884 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $178,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the retailer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 655 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 71 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total value of $732,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,056.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $954.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,007.23 and its 200-day moving average is $963.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Costco reported robust fiscal Q3 results, including double-digit sales growth, strong comparable sales, and continued strength in memberships and digital operations, which supports the long-term investment case. Article Title

Costco reported robust fiscal Q3 results, including double-digit sales growth, strong comparable sales, and continued strength in memberships and digital operations, which supports the long-term investment case. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Costco’s value strategy, membership growth, and fuel business continue to support sales momentum, reinforcing confidence in the company’s operating model. Article Title

Jefferies said Costco’s value strategy, membership growth, and fuel business continue to support sales momentum, reinforcing confidence in the company’s operating model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Costco’s strong traffic trends and larger baskets, suggesting the company is still gaining share with shoppers even as the stock weakens. Article Title

Analysts highlighted Costco’s strong traffic trends and larger baskets, suggesting the company is still gaining share with shoppers even as the stock weakens. Positive Sentiment: Costco’s record gas sales and surprisingly strong protein sales show continued demand across key categories, which may help offset concerns about slower overall momentum. Article Title

Costco’s record gas sales and surprisingly strong protein sales show continued demand across key categories, which may help offset concerns about slower overall momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries say Costco is attracting heavy investor attention after earnings, but the stock remains stuck in a post-results pullback as traders weigh the next catalyst. Article Title

Multiple market commentaries say Costco is attracting heavy investor attention after earnings, but the stock remains stuck in a post-results pullback as traders weigh the next catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note that Costco’s stock has failed to rally after its strong quarter, implying investors may already have high expectations priced in. Article Title

Several articles note that Costco’s stock has failed to rally after its strong quarter, implying investors may already have high expectations priced in. Negative Sentiment: Costco was downgraded in a blue-chip rankings update, adding to the cautious tone around the shares. Article Title

Costco was downgraded in a blue-chip rankings update, adding to the cautious tone around the shares. Negative Sentiment: Commentary from Jim Cramer and other analysts suggested Costco could have done better, reinforcing concerns that the market expected even more from the latest report. Article Title

Commentary from Jim Cramer and other analysts suggested Costco could have done better, reinforcing concerns that the market expected even more from the latest report. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage says COST is falling despite record-breaking gas sales, underscoring that investors are focusing on valuation and the post-earnings setup rather than the headline growth. Article Title

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Costco Wholesale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Costco Wholesale wasn't on the list.

While Costco Wholesale currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here