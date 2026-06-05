CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $18.30 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,422 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 98,239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $18,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540,556 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $287,644,000 after acquiring an additional 134,777 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,627,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 3,344.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 261,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Williams Companies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,105,570 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $125,839,000 after purchasing an additional 365,546 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9%

WMB opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies's payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $547,807.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,632 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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