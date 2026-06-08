CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,977 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $24.62 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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