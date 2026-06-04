CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $28.33 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,856 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,568 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of DE stock opened at $589.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $572.57 and its 200-day moving average is $544.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $433.00 and a 52-week high of $674.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Deere & Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Key Deere & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $535.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.08.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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