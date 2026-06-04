CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $62.10 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,310 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $62,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $31,519,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $437.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.02 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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