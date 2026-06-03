CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 544,194 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $171,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,592,000. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after acquiring an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. Palatine Hill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Rational Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors Inc. now owns 14,699 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $620.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.73 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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