CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,469 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 41,974 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.33.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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