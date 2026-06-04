CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,178 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $29,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $472.07.

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Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ROP opened at $331.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $576.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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