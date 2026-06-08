CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $24,756,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 1,095.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Price Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $227.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $278.84. The firm's fifty day moving average is $172.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIS. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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