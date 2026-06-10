CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $677,000 Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,095 shares of the company's stock worth $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66,080 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 13,419 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $81.33.

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Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other AST SpaceMobile news, major shareholder Hiroshi Mikitani sold 1,690,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $154,499,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,330,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,362,770.10. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,140,000 shares of company stock worth $279,903,150. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 2.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.37. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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