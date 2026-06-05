CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 38,701 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,885 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $19,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,698,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock worth $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock worth $564,667,000 after acquiring an additional 599,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,990,000 after acquiring an additional 493,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $249.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.61 and a 200-day moving average of $231.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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