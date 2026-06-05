CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 46,182 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,891 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CoStar Group by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.8%

CSGP stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 561.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

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About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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