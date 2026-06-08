CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.44%.The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.07%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Further Reading

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