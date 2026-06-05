CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $409.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $258.59 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $240.61 and a 12 month high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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