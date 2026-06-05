CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,860 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.10% of CMS Energy worth $21,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 653.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2%

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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