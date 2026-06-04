Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 6,155 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,671 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $75,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $306.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $287.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here