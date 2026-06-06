Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 148,230 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 283.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,543 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,230 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $99.04 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Key Stories Impacting Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Article

Jim Cramer highlighted Kimberly-Clark as an attractive staple stock, saying he likes it partly because of its pending merger with Kenvue, which may have helped boost investor interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Article

Investors are also focusing on Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference presentation and its upcoming dividend schedule, which can attract income-oriented buyers and support the stock during periods of market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Article

The broader move into consumer staples also appears to be helping, as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors amid sharp weakness in the overall market. Neutral Sentiment: Kimberly-Clark’s recent conference appearance and prior earnings update reinforced steady fundamentals, but there was no single new operating headline driving the move. Article

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

See Also

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