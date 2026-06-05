Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 97,779 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 97,779 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $41,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $518,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Article Title

Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here