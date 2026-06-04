Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,573 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 36,945 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $106,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,631 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $39,830,000 after acquiring an additional 135,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

UBER stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.99. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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