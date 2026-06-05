Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,345 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 483,218 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan worth $37,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $555,825. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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