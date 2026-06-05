Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,547 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.47.

View Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $258.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.85. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here