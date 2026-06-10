Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,884 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.98, for a total transaction of $7,506,418.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,001.50. This represents a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,784 shares of company stock worth $111,803,817. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $239.08.

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Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $235.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of -943.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4,156.04 and a beta of 1.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $276.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $214.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $639.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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