Cibc World Market Inc. Has $16.27 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 57.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $274.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Essex Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $278.00 to $281.50 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $286.97.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESS

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Mary Kasaris sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.45, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $669,003.30. This trade represents a 20.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE ESS opened at $285.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.46 and a twelve month high of $294.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $262.02 and its 200 day moving average is $257.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $484.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 30.03%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.040 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $10.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.40%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc NYSE: ESS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on market-rate apartment communities and delivers a full suite of property services including leasing, resident services, asset management, and capital improvement programs designed to preserve and enhance long‑term property values.

Essex concentrates its portfolio in West Coast markets, with a significant presence in California and the Pacific Northwest.

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