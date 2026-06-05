Cibc World Market Inc. Has $30.41 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,677 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $30,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,459,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,276,173,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock worth $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,431,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,715,000 after acquiring an additional 491,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Trading Down 2.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.17 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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