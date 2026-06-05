Cibc World Market Inc. Has $31.57 Million Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,901 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 82,542 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $31,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 118,064 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 77,296 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 28,936 shares during the period. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $244.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.46. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $265.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

More Valero Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $95,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $182.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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