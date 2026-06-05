Cibc World Market Inc. Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA worth $33,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,631 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,395,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE FIX opened at $1,920.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,727.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,350.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $469.16 and a one year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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