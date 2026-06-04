Cibc World Market Inc. Has $62.11 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,234 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Philip Morris International

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day moving average is $168.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.88.

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About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

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