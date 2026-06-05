Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 123,147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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