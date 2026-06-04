Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 128,070 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $66,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $158.04 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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