Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 20,737 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,672 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded RTX to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $220 from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Article Title

Jefferies upgraded RTX to from Hold and raised its price target to from $210, citing improving margins, strength in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket demand, and continued defense-business momentum. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Raytheon unit won a $515 million U.S. Navy contract for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Article Title

RTX’s Raytheon unit won a for SPY-6 radar systems, expanding deployment across the fleet and allied governments and underscoring demand for its defense electronics and sensors business. Positive Sentiment: RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Article Title

RTX is also expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace boosts capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, supporting its aerospace growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted RTX as a strong momentum stock and reiterated the SPY-6 contract, but these pieces mainly echoed already positive catalysts rather than adding new information. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $179.61 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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