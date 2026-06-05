Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,557 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $32,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $410.00 to $340.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $372.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $328.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $374.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.37. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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