Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,506 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $44,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,444,736,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock worth $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $328.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $232.24 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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