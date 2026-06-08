Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 19,541 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.64.

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Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $426,806 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BDX opened at $151.33 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $150.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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