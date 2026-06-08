Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 22,099 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,229 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,099 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $203.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.59. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.29 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company's 50-day moving average price is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.02.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO Group

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro bought 10,807 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,835.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,909,755.35. This trade represents a 9.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,252.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,943,689. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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