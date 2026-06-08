Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 45,427 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 45,427 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $168,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $157,761,000 after purchasing an additional 405,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $54,314,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $137.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Colliers Securities cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

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