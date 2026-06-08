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Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 46,955 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its Chipotle Mexican Grill stake by 20% in the fourth quarter, selling 46,955 shares and ending with 187,848 shares valued at about $6.95 million.
  • Chipotle shares were nearly flat, opening at $29.39, while the company’s market cap stood at $37.7 billion. The stock remains well below its 52-week high of $58.42.
  • Chipotle’s latest earnings met expectations, with EPS of $0.24 and revenue of $3.09 billion, and analysts remain generally constructive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.48.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,848 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 46,955 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CMG opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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