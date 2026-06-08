Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 8,079 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1%

ROK stock opened at $446.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $468.11. The firm's 50-day moving average is $418.83 and its 200 day moving average is $404.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.50, for a total transaction of $484,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $671,925. This represents a 41.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.16.

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About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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