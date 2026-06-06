Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 266,252 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mondelez International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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