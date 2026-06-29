Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 50,946 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,481 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cache Advisors LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $67,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 47,244 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 131,920 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 23,633 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day moving average of $193.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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