Ciena Corporation $CIEN Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 476.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,788 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Ciena were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,747,810,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $292,310,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth about $102,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 23.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,462,840 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $941,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2,174.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,855 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $166,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $285.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $450.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $320.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $530.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total transaction of $9,021,337.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,866.40. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.65, for a total transaction of $684,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,941 shares in the company, valued at $25,074,931.65. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ciena Stock Up 0.2%

CIEN stock opened at $489.24 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $516.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.85 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate.

Ciena reported Q2 EPS of $1.64 and revenue of $1.57 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 39.5% year over year as AI-driven networking demand continued to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to about $6.3 billion and lifted its Q3 revenue guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand and visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Article Title

Analysts responded bullishly, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target sharply to $720 from $350 and maintaining a buy rating, suggesting substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Article Title

Management highlighted a $7.7 billion backlog and said supply constraints are being turned into an opportunity, which supports the long-term growth narrative but does not directly explain the near-term stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term.

Shares sold off because investors were expecting an even larger beat-and-raise result, and some reports noted that orders missed very high expectations, pressuring sentiment in the near term. Negative Sentiment: One analyst downgrade from Zacks Research to hold added to the cautious tone, reinforcing the market’s concern that expectations had become too elevated heading into earnings.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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