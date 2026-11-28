Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,827 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 2.0% of Atreides Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 0.73% of Ciena worth $365,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $404,948,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 512,203 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $180,239,000 after buying an additional 97,505 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,271 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $116,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,384 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $93,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 276.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,628 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $59,679,000 after acquiring an additional 124,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.84, for a total transaction of $769,999.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 219,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,267,682.84. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marc D. Graff sold 1,240 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,137 shares in the company, valued at $27,066,305. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 32,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $256.58 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $186.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Corporation will post 6.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ciena from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $508.00 to $394.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $516.00 to $413.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $485.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation develops networking equipment, software and services used to build and manage communications networks. Its offerings include optical transport systems, routing and switching products, and network automation and management software. The company serves communications service providers, cloud and data center operators, government organizations and large enterprises. Its technologies support the movement of data across fiber-optic, submarine and other network infrastructure, with customers in markets around the world.

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