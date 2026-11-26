Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 276.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,628 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 124,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Ciena worth $59,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,948,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts: Sign Up

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $243.04 on Thursday. Ciena Corporation has a twelve month low of $186.39 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $330.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ciena's revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 6.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Smith sold 2,952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,691.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 240,126 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,284,802.68. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $568,612.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,186,636.40. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,847. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Ciena from $516.00 to $413.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. CL King set a $347.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ciena from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $485.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation develops networking equipment, software and services used to build and manage communications networks. Its offerings include optical transport systems, routing and switching products, and network automation and management software. The company serves communications service providers, cloud and data center operators, government organizations and large enterprises. Its technologies support the movement of data across fiber-optic, submarine and other network infrastructure, with customers in markets around the world.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ciena, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ciena wasn't on the list.

While Ciena currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report