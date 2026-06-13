Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 1,010.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,203,754,000 after purchasing an additional 414,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after purchasing an additional 903,334 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,305,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,682,231,000 after purchasing an additional 354,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,051,370 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,658,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $297.77 on Friday. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $282.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.01.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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